NIFT campus to be ready by June 2021: MD SIDCO

The Managing Director, J&K SIDCO, on Friday informed that 50 per cent development work on permanent campus of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at Ompora, Budgam was completed and the project would be ready be June 2021.

In a statement issued here, the MD was briefing the Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Department Manoj Kumar Dwivedi during his on the site visit at NIFT Ompora, Budgam. The Commissioner Secretary reviewed the progress of the ongoing works here. According to a statement issue here, the NIFT campus is presently functional at a temporary campus at Rangrath, Srinagar and is offering two bachelor courses. The J&K SIDCO is the nodal agency for construction of the permanent NIFT campus at Ompora, Budgam, with project cost of Rs 237.05 crores, and on completion, will have the capacity to accommodate 720 students.

The NIFT Campus is spread over an area of 133 Kanals of land and will have 4,50,000 sft built up area. The campus has been designed on modern lines and will have open air amphitheatre, incubation centre, academic block, administrative block, boys, girls’ hostels, convention centre, canteen, director’s residence, guest house and various residential blocks. Managing Director, J&K SIDCO, along with General Manager (Kashmir), Superintending Engineer (Kashmir) and other SIDCO officials accompanied the Commissioner during the visit. The Managing Director, J&K SIDCO, briefed the Commissioner Secretary I&C about progress achieved on the project till date. He was informed that the said project has reached about 50 per cent completion. However, the SIDCO aims to achieve the completion target of the project by June 2021.

The Commissioner I&C stressed upon the necessity to speed up the pace of work and complete the project as per the deadline set by the NIFT authorities.