Night curfew in eight J&K districts from Friday to stem COVID spread

Amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to impose night curfew in the municipal limits of the urban local bodies of eight districts of the union territory from 10 pm toll 6 am starting tomorrow on Friday.

The announcement was made by the Office of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on its Twitter handle this evening.

The districts comprise five in Kashmir and 3 in Jammu division.

“Directed the Divisional administration to impose Corona curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of 8 districts affected by the recent #COVID spike. These districts are #Jammu, #Udhampur, #Kathua, #Srinagar, #Baramulla, #Budgam, #Anantnag and #Kupwara,” read a tweet on the handle.

It said that Reasi district in Jammu will be under close observation for any possible spike in infections.

“The curfew will be in force in the municipal limits of the Urban Local Bodies of these districts. This will come into effect from Friday, 9 April 2021, 10 pm. #Reasi Distt will be under close observation for any possible spikes in cases, ” read another tweet.