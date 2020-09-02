Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: September 3, 2020, 1:27 AM

Night restriction imposed in Baramulla for 1 month

The administration here has imposed night restrictions for one month and urged people to strictly adhere to the latest order.

The decision has been taken after the government issued fresh guidelines for COVID lockdown, on August 31. “In persuasive of the fresh guidelines and in exercise of powers vested in me under section 144 of CrPC, I do hereby impose restrictions on the movement of individuals and vehicles from 10 pm to 5 am within the territorial jurisdiction of district Baramulla,” reads an order issued by District Magistrate Baramulla.

The security forces have, however, been directed to allow movement of people having medical emergency, after due security check, during the night hours.

