Nine army soldiers wounded in Pulwama IED blast, three critical

At least nine army men were wounded in a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at Aarihal village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday evening, reports said.

A police official said that around 06:00 pm militants triggered an IED planted on the roadside in Aarihal when a vehicle of 44 RR was passing from there, causing injuries to at least nine soldiers.

Soon after the blast, militants fired upon the vehicle, the official said, adding that the army men also returned the fire. “Initial reports reveal that the vehicle suffered extensive damage,” the official added.

The injured army men, according to the official, were immediately rushed to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar. Three among the injured soldiers are stated to be serious, reported news agency GNS quoting its sources.

Local residents said that they heard a loud bang of the blast followed by firing, which triggered panic in the area.

Soon after the incident, additional reinforcements of the army, police and SOG rushed to the spot and launched a massive search operation to nab the attackers.