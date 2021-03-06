NIT signs MoU with University of North Texas

The National Institute of Technology Srinagar and University of North Texas, Denton, Texas (USA) have signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the areas of Tribology and Materials Science and Engineering and agreed to build academic cooperation besides promoting research work as well.

The MoU was signed by Director NIT Prof RakeshSehgal jointly with Prof. M.F Wani (Department of Mechanical Engineering, NIT Srinagar) and MichealRondelli together with Dr. Samir Aoudi on behalf of the University of Texas on March 3.

The objective of MoU is to undertake joint research in the mutual areas of interest in fabrication of Ultra High Temperature Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) besides development of self-lubrication coatings at nano scale level.

It will also include joint research in Tribological Characterization of Ultra High Temperature Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) upto 1000°C, Surface Morphological studies of Ultra High Temperature Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) and nano coatings (XRD, FESEM, WDXRF, Optical Microscopy, Raman Spectroscopy).

“The MoU also aims at submission of Joint Research Projects under Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF),” the handout reads.

As a part of MOU, NIT Srinagar and UNT will strive to hold/conduct joint workshops, conferences, training courses within the areas of co-operation.

“The two Institutions have agreed to seek access for the visiting Institution to their respective important R&D facilities in order to promote academic and research interactions in the areas of co-operation to intensify the high priority area programmes of science and technology,” the NIT handout reads.

Additionally, both the Institutions may exchange materials and components developed in-house in the areas of co-operation.