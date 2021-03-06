Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 10:45 PM

NIT signs MoU with University of North Texas

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 10:45 PM

The National Institute of Technology Srinagar and University of North Texas, Denton, Texas (USA) have signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the areas of Tribology and Materials Science and Engineering and agreed to build academic cooperation besides promoting research work as well.

The MoU was signed by Director NIT Prof RakeshSehgal jointly with Prof. M.F Wani (Department of Mechanical Engineering, NIT Srinagar) and MichealRondelli together with Dr. Samir Aoudi on behalf of the University of Texas on March 3.

The objective of MoU is to undertake joint research in the mutual areas of interest in fabrication   of Ultra High Temperature Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) besides development   of self-lubrication   coatings at nano scale level.

It will also include joint research in Tribological   Characterization   of Ultra High Temperature   Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) upto 1000°C, Surface    Morphological      studies    of   Ultra    High    Temperature      Ceramic     Matrix Composites (CMCs)    and    nano    coatings    (XRD,    FESEM,     WDXRF,   Optical Microscopy,   Raman Spectroscopy).

“The MoU also aims at submission of Joint Research Projects under Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF),” the handout reads.

As a part of MOU, NIT Srinagar and UNT will strive to hold/conduct joint workshops,   conferences,   training   courses   within the areas of co-operation.

“The  two  Institutions    have agreed  to  seek   access   for  the  visiting   Institution   to  their   respective important  R&D  facilities  in order  to promote  academic  and research  interactions   in the  areas of  co-operation   to  intensify  the  high  priority   area  programmes    of  science  and  technology,” the NIT handout reads.

Additionally, both the Institutions   may exchange   materials   and components developed   in-house    in the areas of co-operation.

