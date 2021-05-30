NIT Srinagar calls articles, write ups for 2020-21 issue of Sabzar magazine

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Sunday announced submissions of articles, write-ups for the 2020-21 issue of institute’s annual Sabzar magazine.

In a statement, Director NIT Srinagar, Dr Rakesh Sehgal said they have started the content submission process for Sabzar magazine and anyone who is passionate about the writing can contribute to it.

He urged faculty members, students and other staff workers to contribute for the magazine as it will help them to share their experiences and ground knowledge about various subjects.

Prof Sehgal said after the initial check for plagiarism and suitability, articles that meet the quality threshold will undergo a review process and finally will find their space in the magazine.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari appreciated the efforts of Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Sehgal and Editor in Chief of Sabzar magazine, Prof. G. A. Harmain.

He said magazine would reflect a wide range of ideas including prevailing topics which need to be highlighted in society.

Editor-in-Chief of Sabzar magazine, Prof. G. A. Harmain of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, said both students and faculty members can contribute their write ups and articles pertaining to academics, higher education, creative compositions such as poetry, short stories, and interesting anecdotes.

“Even contributors can share their personal experiences related to education and their life at NIT Srinagar. They can also send us their suggestions, views related to various aspects of the institute,” he said.

Prof. Harmain said all the faculty members, students, research scholars, alumni, non-teaching, and ministerial staff members of the Institute are requested to send articles on topics of their choice.

He informed that articles will be checked for plagiarism and then content will be reviewed by the members of the editorial board. Selected articles will be published in the relevant section of the magazine, he added.

“ We have also formed a core member group for Sabzar 2020-21 including Dr Jaya Srivastava Dr Ravi Bhushan as associate editors, and M. Zubabuddin as student editor.To ease the process, the contributors can easily submit their articles, writeups online,” Prof. Harmain said.

Meanwhile, as per notice issued on Friday by Department of Humanities, Social Sciences & Management, informed that NIT Srinagar is going to publish the 2020-21 issue of the Institute Magazine, SABZAR which will be having four sections including English, Hindi, Urdu, & Kashmiri.

The institute fraternity is also encouraged to send captivating photographs of people, places, and activities of our campus. Photographs should be of high resolution and could be of any size sent in any file format.

All the contributors are requested to send their articles/photos and furnish their names, photographs, and other details through the Google form link which has been shared on all socail media handles of NIT Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the deadline for submission is 15th June 2021. NIT Srinagar will be accepting articles in English, Hindi, Urdu, and Kashmiri with a word limit of around 1500 words.

Meanwhile, faculty, students, scholars, non-teaching and ministerial staff members can contact members of the editorial board for queries, assistance regarding the submission of their articles.

For articles in Urdu, Prof. G. A. Harmain from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and could be reached at [email protected]).

Similarly for articles in Kashmiri, Dr. Gausia Qazi who is Associate Professor at Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering and she can reached at [email protected]

For articles in English, Dr Jaya Shrivastava who is Assistant Professor at Department of Humanities, Social Sciences & Management and can be reached at [email protected]

Similarly for articles in Hindi, Dr Ravi Bhushan who is Assistant Professor Department of Electrical Engineering and can be reached out at [email protected].