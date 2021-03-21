NIT Srinagar hosts interaction session with Director Sales India WD

The Department of Humanities Social Science and Management (HSS&M), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Sunday organized an interactive session with Khalid Wani who is Director Sales India, Western Digital (WD), one of leading global data storage brand.

In a statement the NIT said, the interaction session was attended by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Dr. Rakesh Sehgal, Registrar NIT Prof. S K Bukhari, faculty members, and students from different branches of Engineering and Management department.

On the occasion, Dr Sehgal welcomed Khalid Wani, and emphasized that there is a need for such sessions from the Industry experts to share experiences so that students can get firsthand experience about the market trends. He appreciated HSS &M department for conducting the interactive session.

“By holding such sessions, both faculty members and students are getting an overview of current market trends in India. We need to focus on market trends otherwise, such issues are being sidelined by different things and pressures,” the NIT Director said.

Wani also shared his experience with Industry deliberated upon the enhanced significance of data in the present global context. “Data is becoming more valuable for people and playing a vital role in our lives and Our students have work on these issues and sectors,” he said.

Wani has gained vast experience of working with renowned global brands General Electric, IBM, and Lenovo. Finally, he settled at Western Digital, where he has been working for the last 14 years.

During the session, Wani also explained how collaborations are helpful in creating synergy and added more advantages in modern-day global business. He also enlightened gathering with the impact of culture on doing business.

The talk came to an end with a vibrant question-answer session, in which MBA students expressed their desire for the establishment of an innovation lab to be built at the campus in collaboration with WD and its Director Sales India, Wani.

Meanwhile, Wani also welcomed the idea and expressed his desire to help students in setting up an innovation lab at NIT Srinagar. He explained the key objectives of the innovation lab and also stressed collaboration between management and engineering students to harness the true potential of this lab.

The concluding remarks were presented by Dr. Tahir Ahmad Wani (Co-PI) and he appraised Wani about the recent endeavors that the department has undertaken for the benefit and growth of MBA program in the institute.