NIT Srinagar hosts interactive session on Nanoelectronics

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Thursday organized an interactive session on ‘Indian Nanoelectronics User program for NIT faculties and Research scholars’ by Prof. Neeraj Khare, Coordinator Nanoscale Research Facility (NRF) Centre, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT).

According to a statement issued here, the session was moderated by the Department of Physics aimed to generate awareness about nanotechnology and make research facility of NRF available to research scholars and faculty of other institutes outside IIT Delhi.

Director NIT, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal attended the event and appreciated the department for organizing such an interactive session that are fruitful for NIT’s students, Ph.D. scholars and faculty members.

He said in the future both, students researchers can check, reserve, and have easy access to even expensive research equipment and facilities anywhere in India through NRF.

“In future, NIT Srinagar will sign an MoU between NIT Srinagar and IIT Delhi to materialize collaborative work in the area of nanotechnology. It will help our faculty, research scholars, and students,” he said.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof S K Bukhari appreciated the department for holding such sessions. In future also, we will be hosting more awareness workshops, training camps on nanotechnology on the campus,” he said.

On the occasion, Prof. Neeraj Khare interacted with research scholars, students and explained to them how they can get benefited by NRF facilities at IIT Delhi.

He said the research program of NRF is focused on fundamental as well as applied research with a main focus on the development of nano-science and nanotechnology.

“More than 50 faculty members from different Departments/Centres of IIT Delhi are participating in cutting edge research at Nanoscale Research Facility,” Khare said.

During the session facilities at NRF, several deliverables related to Nanophotonics, Nanomagnetics, Nanomechanics, Nanophotovoltaics, Nanoelectronics, and Bio-sensing have been successfully demonstrated.

Prof. Khare said the main aim of NRF is to create awareness about nanotechnology and make the facility of NRF available to Ph.D. students, outside of IIT Delhi.

“To achieve this objective, NRF is going to start a project “Indian Nanoelectronics User Program” (INUP) which includes awareness workshops, hands-on training, and access to the research facilities for implementing a project in nanotechnology,” he said.

He said NRF centre has a world-class research facility for the fabrication and characterization of nanostructures and devices at IIT Delhi.

“Several of these research facilities are hosted in the cleanroom of class 100 and class 1000. It is focused on fundamental as well as applied research with the main focus on the development of nanoscience and nanotechnology,” he said.

On the occasion, faculty members, research scholars, students from different departments like Physics, Chemistry, Electrical, etc had interacted with Prof. Khare and discussed the existing research facility available at NRF, IIT Delhi.

Prof. Neeraj Khare also met with Director NIT Srinagar, Dr Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, to elucidate about this initiative.