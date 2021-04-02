NIT Srinagar hosts 'Marketing Master Class'

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Friday organized a special virtual session on ’Marketing Master Class’ in which Chairman and Managing Director of Aries Agro Limited Dr Rahul Mirchandani hosted the session for research scholars and students.

The session was hosted by the Department of Humanities Social Science and Management (HSS &M).

On the occasion, Director NIT, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal attended the event and appreciated the department for organizing such classes. Our research scholars and students should be aware of the current market trends and emerging techniques, he said.

Prof. Sehgal said the landscape of business constantly changes. The new trends in marketing are emerging in response to new customer needs and demands. Our students should keep updated with these trends is critical to staying ahead of the curve,” he said.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari also stated that the marketing world is constantly evolving. Such sessions equip students with a broad range of skills including data interpretation, communication skills, people skills, critical thinking skills, etc.

Dr Mirchandani has 23 years of experience as Director of Aries Agro Limited Ranked amongst 30 Most Innovative CEOs in India and has pioneered several unique marketing processes, brand management tactics at Aries.

“The ability to understand marketing trends and to respond to them cannot be overstated for people working in marketing and business at large. We need to grow up with the marketing evolution and innovations so that our students can compete in the international market,” he said.

The online session included live conversation during which they shared ideas and their stories. HOD Department of HSS&M Abdul Liman hailed the efforts of Director NIT Srinagar for organizing such events on the campus.