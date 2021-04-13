NIT Srinagar hosts virtual extempore competition

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Tuesday organized a virtual extempore competition titled “Just A Minute” in which dozens of students participated.

The event was hosted virtually by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) NIT Centre and was presided over by Director NIT Rakesh Sehgal, the institute said in a statement.

While addressing the students in his key speech, Prof Sehgal appreciated the organizers for conducting such events. “We are virtually connected to our NIT Srinagar students and will not compromise on their academic activities anymore,” he said. “Last year too despite COVID19 pandemic, NIT Srinagar also conducted all the exams on time.”

The director said such initiatives are aimed to provide a stress-free atmosphere on the campus and such initiatives would be held in future also.

On the occasion, Registrar NIT, Prof Kaiser Bukhari appreciated the organizers. He said the primary aim of the event was that students should be updated with current happening, trends in media across the global world.

During the virtual meet, the participants of several batches including 2018, 2019 and the 2020 batches were given an on-spot topic for which they had to spoke for a maximum of 3 minutes.

The topics ranged from current affairs such as COVID-19, vaccination, lockdowns to engineering life and entrepreneurship.

The participants were adjudged by Dr Nasir F Butt, Assistant Professor, Humanities and Social Sciences Department, NIT Srinagar and Dr Chilaka Ranga, Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering Department, NIT Srinagar.

The winners for the competition were declared by Dr Nasir Butt. The first position was secured by Era Sharma (2019 Batch), second Sanna Showkat (2019 Batch) and third by Kamran Elyas Lone (2020 Batch).

The three runner ups including Aasif Qayoom and Utkarsh Raj were also praised. The winners of the competition were awarded cash prizes by the organizers.

On the occasion, Dr Nasir and Dr Ranga congratulated the organizing committee for being highly efficient and commended the time management skills of the committee.

Dr Ranga said the IET has been conducting such events and from the past year, it was the fourth such event that the centre has hosted so far. We will continue holding such events in future also, he said.

In the conclusion, a vote of thanks was delivered by Community Vice-Chair, Syed Agha Hadi Riza. He also expressed their gratitude to Director NIT for his support and encouragement for conducting such events in the institution.