NIT Srinagar library to be made one of the best libraries in India: Director

Director National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal on Friday said that their efforts are underway to make the campus library among the best libraries in the entire country.

To mark the World Book Day at NIT Campus, Prof. Sehgal along with Registrar NIT Prof. Kaiser Bukhari visited Library and Information Resource Centre on the campus and reviewed the progress and arrangements, the Institute said in a statement.

Director NIT said books are considered as best companions and have transformed thousands of civilizations around the world. Students should avail t e-resources, read good books to enhance their existing knowledge, he said.

Prof. Sehgal said the main objective of the library is to support academic and research programs and campus library has the richest collection of more than 70000 text and reference books.

He said the campus library is well equipped with modern technologies as it is being currently remodelled into a smart library. We have state of art RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) by which users can easily check-in and check-out library books,” Dr Sehgal said.

Director NIT informed that the central library is also equipped with wireless security gates that can alert the staff of any unauthorized checkouts.

He said during the 2014 devastating floods in Kashmir around 32654 books were damaged in the library and from the past three years, the administration has not left any stone unturned to make damaged books available again. From the last two years over 10,000 books have been added to the library collection, he said.

“To cater to the needs of SC, OBC, and ST students; the campus library has a separate section that comprises more than 10,000 books. From the same section, students can avail the benefit of reading books and references for a full semester,” he said.

Director NIT said the library has also procured different types of e-books, e-journals, e-data bases for students and faculty.

“This year in January, we have signed an MoU with information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre, Gujarat wherein, the research output of our Institute will be uploaded on the Shodhganga repository. This will ensure easy and open accessibility of our research work to the worldwide academic community,” Prof. Sehgal said.

On the occasion, Registrar NIT Prof. Kaiser Bukhari said that the campus library is being upgraded with all new facilities. It has a wide range of academic content for students, concept videos for clarity to a learner for better assimilation and retention, he said.

Bukhari said libraries are acting as gateways to gain knowledge and culture and play a fundamental role in society. The resources and services libraries offer create opportunities for learning, support literacy, and education, he said.

Deputy Librarian Central library NIT Srinagar, Asmat Ali expressed her gratitude to Director NIT Prof. Sehgal for his efforts in making the library well equipped with modern technologies.

She said from the past three years, the library has been equipped with many additional digital technologies including RFID System, high-density data servers, OPAC kiosks as well as a subscription to e-resources of renowned publishers.

“Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, this is the time to use the power of books as books are more important than ever to stimulate minds and inspire hope,” Deputy Librarian said.