NIT Srinagar signs MoU with BNUT Iran to collaborate on academic activities

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BabolNoshirvani University of Technology (BNUT), Iran to explore collaborative, academic, research activities and understandings.

According to a statement issued here, the MoU was signed by Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) RakeshSehgal and Chancellor, BNUT, Iran Prof. (Dr.) JavadVaseghiAmiri to collaborate on different academic activities.

BNUT was founded in 1973 by one of the greatest philanthropists of Iran, Late SeyedHosseinFallahNoshirvani in Babol a city of Iran. Since the year 2008, it is known as BabolNoshirvani University of Technology.

The scope of collaboration on academic and research activities in MoU includes promoting and expanding international development by stimulating, supporting education, professional, and intercultural activities, involving projects among students, staff, and faculty members of BNUT and NIT Srinagar.

Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) RakeshSehgal said it is indeed of matter of great pleasure as two technological institutions are coming together to sign the historic MoU. “We will take it forward for the benefit of students, faculty members, and other staff members of both respective intuitions. It will help us to serve humanity through technological dimensions”, he said.

Prof. Sehgal said it is a very positive step that the MoU will encourage academic partnership and fruitful research collaboration between NIT Srinagar and BNUT Iran. We are aiming forward for the joint research projects and faculty exchange programs,” he said.

Director NIT Srinagar said that expressed his gratitude to Prof. (Dr.) JavadVaseghiAmiri, Chancellor of BNUT Iran for agreeing to sign this MoU between the two intuitions.

‘Both intuitions are quite old institutions and I can see we have many common interests from the aims, objectives, and mandate of BNUT University including common programs ranging from UG, PG, Ph.D. degrees,” he said.

Dr. Sehgal said the signing of this MoU will bring these two intuitions closer and we will have definitely exchange of faculty, students and moreover the exchange of ideas for the benefit of students, faculty, and humanity in general.

On the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) JavadVaseghiAmiri, Chancellor of BNUT Iran said the faculty from both the institutes will also collaborate in the joint submission of research project proposals, supervision of exchange students, and joint research in disciplines of mutual interest.

“I am happy to sign this MoU between the two intuitions and it will boost the mutual coordination between faculty, students and other staff workers. We are confident that this partnership will help us produce industry-ready graduates who are prepared to contribute towards the fast-growing global society, he said.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari said the main objective of the MoU is to support reciprocity in university extension activities of common interests.

Prof. Bukhari said it will develop joint research projects and joint publications. Conduct mutual international conferences and workshops and offer dual certificates.

The event was also attended by Prof. M. F. Wani, Coordinator of TEQIP-III and Central Research Facility, Prof. Najeeb-ud din, Dean of Academics, Prof. G. A. Harmein, Dean of R&C, Prof. Shamim Lone, Dean of Faculty Welfare, Prof. Abdul Liman, Dean of Student Welfare.

Prof. B A Mir (Dean of P&D), Prof. RoohieNaaz Mir (Head Department of CSE), Prof. Sheikh Nazir Ahmad (Head Department of Mechanical Engineering), Dr. M. A. Rathar (Head Department of Chemical Engineering), Dr. Obbu Chandra Sekhar (Head Department of Chemical Engineering).

The MoU event was attended by Dr. Mustafa Rahimnejad, BNUT Iran, Dr. Harveer Singh Pali, NIT Srinagar, Dr. Ranjeet Kumar Rout NIT Srinagar.