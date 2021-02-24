NIT Srinagar students win India's largest National Entrepreneurship Challenge

The NEC team of 22 students from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar (J&K) has won the National Entrepreneurship Challenge (NEC) in Advanced track category at IIT Bombay.

In a handout issued here, the director NIT Srinagar Prof. Rakesh Sehgal has congratulated the mentor of the students, Dr Saad Parvez who is Head of the IIED Center and said it has been a feather into the cap of NIT Srinagar. “NEC is a National Level Competition where various teams from institutions, colleges, and universities of the Country participate to exhibit their entrepreneurship and innovations capabilities by undertaking a number of entrepreneurship-related tasks,” Prof Sehgal in a handout said.

NEC is an initiative that helps academic institutions to build-up an active eco-system of entrepreneurship culture in their campuses and drive students towards Leadership capabilities, the handout reads.

“It also helps the students to motivate and breed an entrepreneurial mindset by training and moulding their entrepreneurial capabilities,” Prof Sehgal said.

NEC was a 6 month-long and a highly competitive contest which was led by the team leader Mr Tajamul Ashraf (B.Tech 3rd Year student).

Various workshops, pitching competitions, boot camps, quizzes, Idea challenges were a part of the competition and every task was evaluated by team of experts from Ecell IIT Bombay.

“Earlier in 2016, the NIT Srinagar team scored 5th rank in the basic Track whereas in the year 2017 it had scored 6th rank in the advance track,” the handout reads, adding that it was for the first time in recent years NIT Srinagar was able to make it to the top position. “The team had worked very hard for the past 6 months and ultimately got the top rank among 320+ teams from all over India. Its performance was remarkable and the team created history by becoming the first from J&K to win the coveted contest,” the director NIT Srinagar said. The winning team was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 90,000 and certificates as well.