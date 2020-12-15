NITI Aayog lauds performance of district Baramulla

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has lauded the performance of district Baramulla for the month of August-September 2020, for securing good rank in Financial Inclusion, and Skill Development Sector.

As per a communiqué here, the NITI Aayog State of the Art Resource Centre has informed that by faring well in performance district Baramulla has become entitled to receive additional allocation of Rs 3 crore.

As per the scheme guidelines, districts are to prepare a Plan of Action/ Project Proposal in consultation with the State and Central Prabhari Officers and send the same to NITI Aayog for final approval of the Empowered Committee of Secretaries constituted for the Aspirational District Programme.

The NITI Aayog has also constituted a Project Management Unit (PMU), comprising of a team of ADB and UNDP experts to assist the district in formulation of the projects.

Meanwhile, the concerned district has been directed to submit the Plan of Action/ Project proposal to the PMU for availing the additional allocation of Rs 3 crore.