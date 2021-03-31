Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 1:23 AM

NLCO holds elections, elects new office bearers

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 1:23 AM

Noted businessman Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo was re-elected president of the Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) on Wednesday.

A statement of NLCO issued here said that a general body meeting was held at the office of the organisation.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Execution Of Non-Tendered Work|ACB files charge-sheet against ex-PWD engineer

File Photo of Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba supports Mamata's pitch for opposition unity

Farooq, Omar condole demise of Ghulam Mohiuddin Qadri

It said that during the meeting, elections for the new managing committee were held as per the rules and regulations.

The statement said that Wangnoo was re-elected president, Abdul Aziz Koul vice president, Abdul Majid Khan secretary, and Muhammad Shafi Baktoo treasurer.

It said that apart from the managing committee members, volunteers of the organisation participated in the meeting.

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

Execution Of Non-Tendered Work|ACB files charge-sheet against ex-PWD engineer

Pfizer says its COVID19 vaccine protects younger teens

LA complex in Jammu gears up for 'Maharani' shoot today

Representational Photo

Man carrying explosives arrested in Doda: Army

The NLCO said that the president welcomed the present members to the meeting and appraised them about the recent progress of conservation measures taken by the organisation, particularly the ongoing Mission Ehsaas – cleansing of Khushalsar.

It said that the audited balance sheet and income expenditure account for the assessment year 2020-21 was also presented before the members.

Related News