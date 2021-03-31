NLCO holds elections, elects new office bearers

Noted businessman Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo was re-elected president of the Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) on Wednesday.

A statement of NLCO issued here said that a general body meeting was held at the office of the organisation.

It said that during the meeting, elections for the new managing committee were held as per the rules and regulations.

The statement said that Wangnoo was re-elected president, Abdul Aziz Koul vice president, Abdul Majid Khan secretary, and Muhammad Shafi Baktoo treasurer.

It said that apart from the managing committee members, volunteers of the organisation participated in the meeting.

The NLCO said that the president welcomed the present members to the meeting and appraised them about the recent progress of conservation measures taken by the organisation, particularly the ongoing Mission Ehsaas – cleansing of Khushalsar.

It said that the audited balance sheet and income expenditure account for the assessment year 2020-21 was also presented before the members.