No alternative to staying together: Mehbooba

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday dismissed speculations that the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of six mainstream parties, was headed for a break-up, stressing that there was no alternative to staying together as the Centre’s “onslaught” against the people of Jammu and Kashmir had to be taken “head on collectively”.

“A coalition of this kind will take time to settle down,” the PDP chief said terming the recent rumblings in the alliance expected “teething troubles”.