Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that there was no blanket ban on civilian movement on Jammu-Srinagar national highway during the Amarnath Yatra.

“There is no ban on civilian movement during the Amamrnath Yatra but only traffic regulation,” Khan said during a press conference in Srinagar.

He said that people should not pay heed to rumours and that the traffic regulation will also be lifted in coming days.