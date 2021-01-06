No blueprint for COVID19 vaccine distribution: Soz

Former union minister and senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz Wednesdays said while there was quite a wave of advertisement regarding the availability of COVID19 vaccine, no blueprint for distribution was advertised so far.

In a statement issued here, Soz said healthcare managers had made remarks that the vaccine would be available and there should be no worry but the worry would lurk with the people unless the J&K administration declares a clear policy and mechanism for distribution of the vaccine.

He said that public representatives have urged the JK administration that the distribution of vaccine should take place from house-to-house like in the past instead of people being asked to reach hospitals and medical centres as that would create overcrowding and mismanagement. “The J&K administration should rise to the occasion and announce workable programme of distribution of the COVID19 vaccine,” Soz said.