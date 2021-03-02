Kashmir, Latest News
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 11:57 AM

No change in school timings in Kashmir, clarifies DSEK

File photo of DSEK, Mohammad Younis Malik
The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Tuesday dispelled rumours regarding a change in the school timings in the valley.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, DSEK, Mohammad Younis Malik said that no change has been made in the school timings within Srinagar municipal limits and other districts of Kashmir.

The timing, already in place for last year, is 10 am to 3 pm for institutions within Srinagar Municipal limits while outside Srinagar municipal limits, it is 10:30 am to 3:30 pm, he informed.

The director said fake news was being circulated on social media that the government has issued a fresh order about school timings in Kashmir he said is not true.

“No fresh order has been issued in this regard. There is no change in the timing,” Malik emphasized.

