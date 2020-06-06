No choice, but to ease lockdown: Div Com

There is no restriction on movement of goods carriers or material supply vehicles, and the decision on relaxing more restrictions will be made on June 8, said Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole.

He said the recent spurt in COVID19 cases was expected, especially when some relaxations in lockdown to a certain extent were given as people have come out to resume their daily routine.

“Also stranded people in foreign countries and in other states of India where brought back to their native places which adds up to the rise in the cases,” he said.

Pole said number of people now coming out for the routine work has increased. “Keeping in view the hardships faced by a common man and also it was necessary for the administration to relax the lockdown to a certain extent so that people get their livelihood,” said Pole.

The Divisional Commissioner said the active cases were by and large “under control” and the administration was fully geared to for any eventuality.

Responding to a question regarding relaxations after June 8, he emphasized that there was no choice other than making more relaxations, which was need of the hour now.

“But keeping in view the gravity of the pandemic, we can’t open up at large scale,” Pole said.

He said the final decision would come up after the meeting on June 8. “We are opening businesses and industrial units in industrial estates and rural areas and are allowing a portion of markets to open, but we can’t take risk of opening up at a large scale or allow religious, social or other congregations,” he said and added that the final decision will be made on June 8.

Responding to another query, he said MGNAREGA works have already been started in rural areas where one lakh working days have being provided and 8,000 works have already been started.

Elaborating on the works started in other departments he said 52 works have been started in power sector, 170 works in R&B, Irrigation and Flood Control Departments, 422 works were in progress, 174 works in PHE Department, 12 works in Housing Board, 21 works in JKPCC and more than 2,272 works in Industries and Commerce department, thus creating employment opportunities to lakhs of people.

Pole categorically said the goods carriers from outside J&K or within the state were being allowed without passes and only the passenger vehicles need passes to ply. He said there was also no restriction on movement of goods carriers’ or material supply vehicles and directed authorities concerned to allow their hassle free movement.

He called upon police and CRPF to allow material vehicles, trucks, tippers, Tata-407 and others with a driver and one helper, as they were exempted from getting movement passes.