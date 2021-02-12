No clarity over holding LA polls, restoring statehood: CPI (M)

CPI (M) Secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik Friday said that the vague statements given by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from time to time over holding the much-awaited assembly elections and restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir was deepening political uncertainty in the region as it seemed that Government of India had no clarity over the issue.

A statement of CPI (M) issued here quoted Malik as saying that the assembly polls in J&K had been due since 2018 when the last assembly was dissolved by the then Governor in November 2018.

“Though the Parliament polls in J&K were held in April-May 2019 with the rest of the country, security was given as reasons for deferring assembly polls then,” he said in the statement. “Barring BJP, all the political parties in J&K had urged upon the Election Commission for early 2019 to hold parliament and assembly elections simultaneously in J&K but to no avail.”

Malik said that after the abrogation of special status of J&K under Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories in August 2019, BJP leadership had been delaying the assembly polls on one or the other pretext.