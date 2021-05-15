No compromise on quality education, academic activities: Director NIT Srinagar

The Director National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, Prof RakeshSehgal Saturday said there would be no compromise on quality of education, academic activities to be imparted to students through online mode.

He said online classes were being held across all departments for all semesters and were being held smoothly from the past several weeks post closure of educational institutions due to restrictions imposed in Kashmir.

“The syllabus and other academic activities are continuing as per the schedule and will be completed on time. The institute will continue to touch skies in the future,” he said.

Prof Sehgal said last year NIT Srinagar conducted its exams smoothly and did not compromise on academics.

“We are equipped with latest technologies and these situations should not deter our commitment and courage,” he said.

“Technology is getting updated each passing day and it is important for educational institutions like us that we should not miss these developments to ease the education system for our students,” Prof Sehgal said.

Apart from online classes, Director NIT Srinagar said that they were exploring online resources and material for students so that they would not feel any mental pressure.

Registrar NIT Prof Kaiser Bukhari also said that they were virtually connected to students and would not compromise on their academic activities anymore.

“Despite COVID-19 pandemic last year, NIT Srinagar conducted all the exams on time. As the situation does not allow physical classes, same procedure and method are being followed this year also,” he said.

Dean Academic Affairs, NIT Srinagar Prof Najeebuddin said both syllabus and exams would be completed on time.

He said that online classes were engaged in all departments and both mid-semester and end-semester exams were being conducted through online mode.

He said the mid-term examinations of B.Tech 4th, 6th and 8th semesters, and other PG courses had been completed while examination of B.Tech 2nd semester and M.Sc Chemistry 2nd semester students would begin from 17th May 2021 onwards.