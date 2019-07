Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday said there will be no compromise with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

While welcoming new entrants in the party at Mehjoor Nagar here, Lone said there will be no compromise with Article 370, Article 35A and other constitutional provisions granting special position to J&K.

The former legislator also attacked National Conference and Congress for “bulldozing” the state’s autonomy.