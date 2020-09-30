No funds allocated to DHSK for COVID-19

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) was not approved any budgetary allocation for COVID-19 since the outbreak of pandemic in March this year.

“This Directorate has received nil budgetary allocation under non-plan from March 1 to August 20 on account of COVID-19,” DHSK has revealed in its response to an application under RTI filed by rights activist MM Shuja.

According to the reply, the Directorate has also not received funds under National Health Mission (NHM) from State Health Society J&K on account of COVID-19.

“However, State Health Society J&K Jammu has released Rs 20 lakh per district through district health society directly. In addition Rs 4 lakh has been released to State Surveillance Society officer IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Program)”.