No hard and fast rule on daily attendance of teachers at IUST: Registrar

The administration of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora has authorised the concerned Heads of the Departments (HoDs) to take decisions about the daily attendance of teaching staff in the university during the closure period.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Registrar IUST Prof Naseer Iqbal said that the administration had not made any hard and fast rule for the physical attendance of the teachers in the varsity while it would remain temporarily closed for offline academic activities.

“We have left it to the wisdom of the concerned HoDs. They will take a decision of their respective departments as per the requirement and situation,” Prof Iqbal said.

He said that the teachers and the HoDs should however ensure that the online system of education runs smoothly without any disruption in the academic activities of the students.

Notably, all the educational institutions in J&K have suspended offline academic activities and switched to online mode of education following the government directions issued in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis.

Also, the IUST in a circular issue has decided that the class work in the university would be held through virtual mode till May 15 except for the courses that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory, research, thesis works and internship.

“All offices and departments of the university will continue to remain functional for administrative purposes with 50 percent attendance of the staff strength on rotation basis,” the circular reads.

The university has directed all the deans, heads, directors, coordinators, officers, principal nursing colleges, and in-charges of all departments to attend duties and ensure proper functioning in their respective administrative units after devising rosters of the staff.

“Employees having symptoms of coronavirus infection are advised not to visit the offices and stay at home after due permission of the respective controlling officers,” the IUST circular reads.

However, the university has directed the employees to remain available through their mobile phones on the days when they will be off duties as per the rosters issued by the respective controlling officers.

“They should report to official duties in person as and when called for. No employee should leave the station without proper authorisation of the competent authority,” the circular reads.

All the auditoriums, cafeterias, canteens would remain closed till further orders as an interim safety measure but the essential services staff of the university including health centre, sanitation, landscape, engineering wing and proctor would perform their duties with full strength.

“All the decisions will be reviewed at an appropriate time for taking necessary action accordingly,” the circular reads.

