No headway in appointment of VC Cluster University Jmu, Sgr

Despite the search committee having submitted the panel of candidates to the Chancellor more than one and half month ago, the entire selection process is in limbo as no approval has been given for the appointment of new VC for the cluster university Jammu and Srinagar.

An official said there was no headway in the appointment of new VC for the CU Jammu and Srinagar despite the interactions being held with shortlisted candidates two months ago.

Already reported by the Greater Kashmir, the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG), who is also the Chancellor of the J&K Universities, approved the reconstitution of the search committee for drawing a panel of names for the appointment of VC CU Srinagar and Jammu.

The committee was reconstituted after the previous committee came under criticism as the panel was set in violation of norms laid down in the University Act.

“The search committee has completed its process around two months ago and the file is pending in LG’s office for his approval to the appointment of the new VC for both the universities,” the official said.

A top source however informed that the government was delaying its approval to the appointment of new VC due to the controversies attached to the selection process.

“The search committee did not call any professor from Jammu University (JU) or Kashmir University (KU). The panel of candidates submitted to Chancellor does not include names of any professor from KU or JU,” the source said.

The search committee is headed by director Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu as its chairman while as VC Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and VC Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) are its members.

Presently, the charge of VC CU Srinagar and CU Jammu has been given to VC KU Prof. Talat Ahmad and VC JU, Prof. Manoj Dhar respectively as their additional charge.

A member of the search committee also confirmed that the panel of candidates was submitted to Chancellor around two months ago.

About the rumors of starting the process afresh, he said that the Chancellor, as per the Act of the Cluster University can disagree with the search committee.

“He is within his rights if he disagrees with the search committee. There was an accusation from aggrieved that why no professor from JU or KU was called for interaction,” he said, adding that the committee stands with its decision and recommendations.

“What can a search committee do? The interaction was held as per the required standards. It is a post of Vice Chancellor and whatever we felt good we did it,” the member said, adding that there was no bias in the selection process and the panel was submitted according to the merit. “Post of a VC is not free for all. Now, it is up to the Chancellor what he will decide,” he said. The search committee has recommended three names for VC of each University.