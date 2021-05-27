No headway in repatriation of KU employees from Leh

There seems to be no headway in repatriation of the in-place staff of Kashmir University (KU) from erstwhile satellite campuses in Leh and Kargil to its main Campus in Kashmir.

The delay in their repatriation to the KU Hazratbal campus has left the in-place staff of KU in Ladakh University at the receiving end.

The KU employees including professors and non-teaching staff members are demanding their repatriation to the main campus after the abrogation of Article 370 from the constitution of India and reorganisation of J&K.

Notably, the J&K government after ordering division of assets post reorganisation of J&K took over the administrative control of KU on its satellite campuses in Leh and Kargil.

The government also decided to start the newly established Cluster University (CU) Leh from Kashmir University’s satellite campuses at Leh and Kargil districts.

Following this, the in-place staff of KU had demanded to be shifted back to the main Campus of the KU in Kashmir.

However the government has shelved the process of their repatriation for more than one year which has left the employees at the mercy of God.

As already reported by this newspaper, the KU authorities in the last council meeting had demanded compensation of its assets and human resources in its Leh and Kargil satellite campuses.

Meanwhile, the repatriation of in-place KU employees has been delayed for over a year despite obtaining NoC from both the Universities-KU and University of Ladakh (UoL).

The Cluster University of Ladakh (UoL) as well as KU have submitted their NoC to the Higher Education Department (HED) for repatriation of in-place staff of KU to its main campus.

As per the NoC issued by the Registrar KU, around 17 professors and three junior assistants were appointed in the Leh and Kargil satellite campuses out of which 16 professors and all junior assistants have personally approached the varsity authorities and demanded their repatriation to the main campus.

“While exercising their options for serving in UT of J&K and Ladakh, they have opted for serving in J&K UT,” the NoC reads.

The Registrar of Cluster UoL has also conveyed his consent for repatriation of these employees from Leh and Kargil campuses to the main Campus of KU.

“The teaching and non-teaching staff may be repatriated to the main campus of KU and they will be subsequently posted at satellite campuses of KU in Kashmir as per the requirement,” reads the NoC issued by Registrar KU.

The Registrar KU has further conveyed the ‘No Objection’ if these 16 professors and three junior assistants are transferred along with the post to the University of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the UoL has also given its NoC for repatriation of the teaching faculty of erstwhile satellite campuses of KU to its main campus in Valley.

The Registrar UoL Imteeaz Kacho in his NoC submitted to the HED in February this year has stated that they have no objection to the repatriation of these teachers and other permanent clerical staff to the University of Kashmir under a mutual agreement between the two UTs.

The NoC was issued after the teaching faculty of erstwhile satellite campuses of KU submitted their representation seeking repatriation to KU.

The Registrar UoL has said they need to make fresh selections against the posts vacated by them and have already conveyed their opinion to HED of J&K UT about the matter.

Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) M K Dwivedi when contacted said they have asked the Higher Education Department to submit a proposal to the government in this regard.

“Once they (Higher education department) will submit the proposal, we will get it done,” he said.