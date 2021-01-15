'No instance of bird flu in Kupwara'

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer (CAHO) Kupwara G M Malik Friday said that no instance of avian influenza had been found in Kupwara district so far.

He said this during a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone to review the preparations in view of the looming bird flu.

The CAHO apprised the meeting about the district action plan and the role of each concerned department in case of outbreak of bird flu.

He said 40 rapid response teams and six culling teams had been formulated to put immediate control upon the flu in case of its outbreak.

He informed the meeting that all possible measures had been adopted by the Animal Husbandry department to keep the flu at bay.