No justification for detention of Sagar, others: NC

National Conference on Tuesday sought immediate release of senior party leader Ali Muhammad Sagar and others detained under Public Safety Act (PSA), saying there was no justification for their continued detention.

While expressing concern over the plight of detainees arbitrarily arrested during 2019, the party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said fate of scores of incarcerated political leaders, civil society members and others hang in balance due to the insensitivity of the government in wake of the COVID19 pandemic.

“The duration of the PSA on party’s senior leader and general secretary, Hajji Ali Muhammad Sagar is ending today. However to our dismay there is no end to his hardships which he has been facing for past nine months. When the governments around the world are releasing jail inmates on the account of vulnerability and age, the government has regrettably chosen not to give any benefit to the incarcerated politicians, scores of other activists,” he said

Imran said most of the detainees have preexisting aliments and some of them including Sagar underwent medical and surgical interventions during the course of their detention. “But all that had no affect on the government,” Imran said.

“The gravity of the situation demands that Sagar sahab and others detained under the PSA be allowed to join their families. It does not serve the interests of anybody to have such people’s representatives incarcerated. There is nothing which justifies their detention,” he said.

He said release of all the political leaders including Sagar and Hilal Lone and those under house arrest including Nasir Aslam Wani, AR Rather, Chowdhary Ramzaan, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi , Shameema Firdous, Ali Muhammad Dar, Bashir Ahmad Veeri, Irfan Shah, Aga Syed Mehmood, Abdul Majeed Larmi and scores of other activists and functionaries will end tribulation of their families, associates and supporters.