No let up in disinformation campaign on J&K: Lone

National Conference MP from Baramulla, Muhammad Akbar Lone on Tuesday criticized the statement of Union Minister of state, Jitendra Singh on new domicile law in J&K as evasion of facts and figures, saying the ruling dispensation in New Delhi was “good at churning white lies.”

“The false narrative the present dispensation has been peddling in favor of annihilation of J&K’s special status is not borne out by sustainable development goal India index report,” Lone said.

He said the sustainable development goal brought out by none other than Niti Ayog has already shown much touted Gujarat model at bottom on more indices than that of J&K.

“It is J&K, which despite going through vicious conflict over the decades has topped the index. On the key indices like poverty, zero hunger, quality education, gender equality, sustainable consumption and production, Gujarat is at the bottom of ladder, while J&K is showing up among the top performing states,” Lone said.

While criticising the Union minister’s statement Lone said the disinformation campaign on J&K has not stopped.

“I am at my wits end to comprehend what redemption he is talking about. Why are the legitimate, political, economic interests of the ancestral and bona fide citizens of J&K been put in jeopardy? Why have the avenues of jobs been curtailed for natives of J&K? On the contrary the measure as were taken on the August 5 last year have plunged J&K into chaos,” Lone said.

Lone said the business activity has come to a halt in J&K. “People’s power to yield their will through political process has been downgraded. The youth of J&K has in particular been ditched by the ruling dispensation. The advancement and development the erstwhile state before being degraded and demoted to a UT had made in various field has been undone and youth are hankering for jobs,” Lone said.

On the minister’s eulogizing the “clarity of the government on the entire exercise of nullifying the unique status and individual character of J&K”, Lone said the minister was rubbing salt in the wounds of people of J&K, who were yet to come to terms with the measures as were taken on the August 5 last year.