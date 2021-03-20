No mass testing in school where teacher tested positive for coronavirus

A day after a teacher of a premier private educational institute in Baramulla town tested positive for COVID-19, the school authorities failed to conduct mass testing of its staff, creating fear among the parents whose wards are enrolled in the school.

A teacher at St Joseph Higher Secondary School Baramulla recently tested positive for the virus. However, the school authorities did not conduct the test of its staff members, creating panic among the staff, parents and the students of the institute.

“The school management needs to conduct testing of its staff as soon as possible so that positive cases, if any, are isolated. There is always a close contact between a teacher and the students and if the school management does not take protective measures then the chances of spread of the virus even among the students is high,” said a parent of a student.

Medical Superintendent of Associated Hospital, Government Medical College Baramulla, SyedMasood said that the school authorities had not made no request from the school authorities for testing its staff.