Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 3, 2020, 12:56 AM

'No movement to be allowed on Bandipora-Gurez road'

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 3, 2020, 12:56 AM
Gurez-Bandipora road re-opens for traffic after five days
File Pic

Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza today put the order issued on Friday regarding movement of traffic on Bandipora-Gurez road in abeyance till further orders.

According to the fresh order, there should be no movement on the road and no vehicle or person should be allowed to enter the Gurez valley as a precautionary measure.

Trending News
Representational Pic

SMC sanitizes Rainawari red zone

Lockdown violations: petrol pump, 15 shops sealed in Baramulla

Kashmir-based techies develops 'SCHOOL TIME' app

The order of Friday was put in abeyance in view of the extension of lockdown for further two weeks and to deal with the influx of labors, students and other persons stranded outside J&K.

Related News