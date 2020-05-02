'No movement to be allowed on Bandipora-Gurez road'

Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza today put the order issued on Friday regarding movement of traffic on Bandipora-Gurez road in abeyance till further orders.

According to the fresh order, there should be no movement on the road and no vehicle or person should be allowed to enter the Gurez valley as a precautionary measure.

The order of Friday was put in abeyance in view of the extension of lockdown for further two weeks and to deal with the influx of labors, students and other persons stranded outside J&K.