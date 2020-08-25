No need to panic, say doctors, as COVID cases rise in B'pora

With almost 900 active COVID cases in Bandipora, the second worst-hit district in J&K, doctors here on Tuesday said there was no need to panic while urging people to follow SOPs and health guidelines to prevent further spread of the infection.

With almost four lakh population, as per the 2011 census, Bandipora is leading most of the districts in terms of testing, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Bandipora, Bashir Ahmad.

According to official estimates, the authorities have conducted 28241 PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) tests in this district till August 24. Besides, Bandipora has recorded 6,456 RAT (Rapid Antigen Tests) since July 30.

“We request people to follow the SOPs and not panic at the increase in the COVID19 cases,” said the CMO.

He said the mass testing was helping them to control the spread of the virus. “If we don’t conduct tests, the positive cases will go undetected and will ruin our efforts to control the infection,” he said.

The officer said despite minimal resources and shortage of staff, the administration has taken an initiative to carry out mass testing.

He said they were carrying out mass testing of the security force personnel too so that the infected cases could also be isolated.

The official data shows that 366 security force personnel have tested positive for COVID19, apart from 20 policemen.

Besides, 63 non-local labourers have tested COVID19 positive in the district since August 1, according to the officer.

Meanwhile, 66 fresh COVID19 cases were rrproted from the district today, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 898.