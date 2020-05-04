No order asking officials to go in quarantine issued: Commissioner SMC

Refuting the claims made by a local news agency regarding issuance of directives to few officials of Srinagar Municipality Commissioner (SMC) to go for home quarantine, Commissioner, SMC, Gazanfar Ali today said no such No such directives were issued.

The Commissioner said the reports which surfaced after the brother of a Corporator was tested positive for COVID19 was factually incorrect.

He said the Commissioner’s office has no contact with the Corporator concerned. “Our offices are in different buildings and the Corporator concerned has no contact with Commissioner’s office,” he said.

Ali said the SMC works were going in full swing amid COVID19 pandemic and all preventive measures were being taken by officials including use of protective gears and sanitizers.

The Commissioner said it will be encouraged if anyone having contact with the Corporator concerned goes into self-quarantine till his test report were received.

The Commissioner today convened a meeting of senior officials to review various works being carried by the Corporation.

Threadbare discussions was held on proper functioning of the drainage system, sanitation works, removing of encroachment on water bodies and river banks and installation of high-mast lights in the city.