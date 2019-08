Requesting people not to pay heed to rumours, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today rebutted the reports regarding the closure of schools in Kashmir valley.

The Div Com said that no such order has been issued by the government.

“In case of any clarification, people should contact concerned Deputy Commissioners,” the Div Com added.