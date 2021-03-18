No plan to revive 'shattered economy' in J&K Budget: CPI(M)

Terming the J&K Budget presented in the parliament as a “routine exercise”, CPI(M) Thursday said it was disappointing for the people of the region as there was no concrete plan in it to revive the shattered economy of J&K.

A statement of CPI(M) issued here said that it was the most disappointing budget for the people of J&K.

“All businesses in J&K have been shattered post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and there is no mention of reviving them and to assist those who suffered huge losses,” the statement said. It said that after the August 2019 clampdown, economy of J&K had virtually collapsed as tourism, trade and other vital sectors were badly hit.

“Whole businesses have been shattered in Kashmir since 2019. Those who were already earning their livelihood were deprived of it,” the statement said. It said that the unemployment level in J&K had reached its crescendo, but there was no mention of it in the budget.

“The non-payment of wages to daily wagers, casual workers, NREGA workers, contractual employees, Anganwadi workers and helpers, ASHAs, CPWs, Mid-Day Meal workers and others for the last more than a year is a huge concern which the government has failed to address,” the CPI(M) statement said. “The livelihood issues of the people have been totally ignored in the budget.”

It said that the government had completely neglected the core sectors of the economy – agriculture and horticulture – despite J&K being an agricultural state and major chunk of population dependent on this sector.

“Issue of fair price for farmers produce by ensuring a minimum support price for all crops has been their long pending demand but there is no mention of it in the budget,” the CPI(M) statement said. It said that thousands of artisans in Kashmir were without work since August 2019.

“After agriculture, handicrafts form an important sector of the economy of Kashmir. According to figures by Kashmir’s Handicrafts Department, 4 lakh artisans are associated with the sector with around 2 lakh registered with the department. The budget has failed them also,” the statement said. “On the ground even those projects are pending which had started before the BJP government came to power in New Delhi in 2014. Those projects which were started in UPA-II are still incomplete. Business activities and developmental works, including repair of roads, and livelihood issues of people have come to a halt in Kashmir.” It said that despite a power crisis in winter in Kashmir and in Jammu in the summer, there was no concrete plan in the budget to address this issue.

“A huge number of people in J&K continue to suffer due to shortage of safe drinking water as hundreds of water supply schemes are hanging in balance due to acute scarcity of funds. There is no mention of it in the budget,” the CPI(M) statement said. “The frequent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway has given a blow to the already fragile economy of Kashmir. How many decades will it take further to connect Kashmir with rest of the country by a dependable road or rail link? The highway and railway line project should have been given a priority since the BJP-led government came to power in 2014. But the reality is that the condition of the Srinagar-Jammu highway has gone from bad to worse in the last few years.”

The statement said that what was clear from the budget was that this government only paid lip service to the plight of the poor and workers.