'No provision of seniority in NIT statutes for nominating Deans'

Days after the Faculty Association of National Institute of Technology Srinagar (FANITS) had accused the NIT administration here of violating seniority list, the latter has said that there is no “provision of seniority” in NIT statutes for nominating the Deans and Board of Governing members.

The FANITS had accused the NIT administration of violating seniority list while nominating deans and members to the Board of Governors (BOG). Apparently responding to this accusation, Director NIT, Rakesh Sehgal in a communication to the FANITS says: “In NIT statutes there is no provision of seniority for nominating the Deans and Board of Governing members.”

It says that the allotment of different positions was made in accordance with the “proper procedure”.

“A committee was constituted in the past to look into the seniority of the faculty but it remained inconclusive,” it reads.

As already reported by this newspaper, the FANITS and the NIT administration are at logger heads over functioning of the institute and other policy related decisions.

NIRF ranking

Over low NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking given to the NIT Srinagar, the director said the reason was being ascertained by a committee constituted for the purpose.

“After getting the report from the committee, the matter will be taken up with MHRD and Higher Education Department, Government of India,” he said.

As already reported by this newspaper, the NIT Srinagar has slipped from 67 to below 200 rank in last five years in NIRF in the category engineering colleges across the country.

The latest ranking of the NIRF was announced on June 11 this year by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in which the NIT Srinagar has been ranked below 200.