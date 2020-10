The Anti-Corruption Bureau has issued a clarification regarding “fake news” being circulated on social media about raids on the hotel owned by a former MLA and Apni Party leader, in Pahalgam.

“A fake news is being circulated on social media regarding ACB raids on a hotel owned by former MLA in Pahalgam on 13th of October, 2020. No such raids have been conducted by ACB on any hotel in Pahalgam,” the ACB said in a tweet on its official handle.