No semblance of governance in north Kashmir: NC

National Conference MP from Baraulla, Muhammad Akbar Lone on Tuesday said the governance and administration has gone from bad to worse in north Kashmir, saying the district and divisional administration was unperturbed by the plight people were going through.

“The entire north Kashmir is on the brink of becoming a dysfunctional anarchy,” said Lone, in a statement while expressing concern over the state of affairs in Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla.

He said the incumbent government in New Delhi was apparently enduring mis-governance and maladministration in Kashmir and the situation in north Kashmir was no different.

“Far from delivering on the promises of development and progress to Kashmir, the steep decline in governance that coincided with the unilateral abrogation of J&K’s special status has ever since been aggravating,” he said. “There is no semblance of good governance in Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipora. The officers at all levels have become authorities unto themselves giving no dam to the woes people in the region are facing. The recent snowfall in the upper reaches of the region has again revealed the unpreparedness of the administration in entire north Kashmir to deal with the winter vagaries.”

Lone said the government has only kept itself busy with ruining B2V spectacles, doling out anti-people laws and notifications and mounting attacks on the PAGD by resorting to “unwholesome and denigration politics.”

“In umpteen pronouncements, the government of India had announced many things but the ground reality is different depicting my-way-or-the-highway sort of undemocratic attitude reminiscent of authoritarianism, which has also rendered governance and administrative setup dysfunctional and unaccountable,” Lone said.

He said it was the people who were at the receiving end. “There is no place where people can go to have their issues redressed; the officials are already enjoying their winter retreats in Jammu. People have literally been left to fend for themselves,” Lone said.