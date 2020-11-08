No semblance of governance in south Kashmir: NC

National Conference on Sunday said the administrative inertia and development deficit were rampant in south Kashmir, saying there was no semblance of good governance in the region.

In a statement, zone President south Kashmir, Bashir Veeri said that Kashmir in general and south Kashmir areas in particular were in deep throes of crises and that the administration has failed to ensure people all basic civic amenities.

“South Kashmir districts have become bywords of corruption, administrative inertia, and development deficit. Contrarily to the much flaunted assurances of developed and prosperity which was promised by the government of India following the unilateral and unconstitutional abrogation of J&K’s special status, the administration is not able to ensure adequate power and water supply to south Kashmir populace,” Veeri said.

He said south Kashmir has been rescinded from the development agenda of the government. “Ensuring people basic facilities and maintaining official accountability is not in the to-do-list of government vis-à-vis south Kashmir,” he said.

He said the frequent and unscheduled power outages, and absence of drinking water has added to the woes of people. He said people do not know which door to knock to have their issues redressed.

Veeri said rampant corruption and unaccountability has also made lives of people hell. He said the public representatives which were “supplanted on the south Kashmir were charging Rs 500 to sign applications and documents.” “The extortion of people is going on unabashed in south Kashmir district with no respite coming from any quarters,” he said.

He said intimidation of youth was going on in south Kashmir. “Far from assuaging the situation, the administration is pushing the aggravated, unemployed and frustrated to wall. There is no end to the woes of people. People continue to suffer on different accounts,” Veeri said.