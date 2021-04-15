Kashmir, Latest News
No strike call for tomorrow, tweet attributed to Syed Ali Geelani fake: Police

A police statement said the tweet is fake and "issued by someone from Pakistan".
Jammu and Kashmir Police Thursday said that separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani has not issued any strike call for tomorrow saying the tweet in circulation being attributed to Geelani in this regard was fake and issued by “someone from Pakistan”.

Quoting family sources of Geelani, Budgam police wrote on Twitter this morning that the tweet is fake adding it is “taking action against those who are circulating it through social media to instigate violence”.

“As per family sources of SAS Geelani, the tweet is fake and issued by someone from Pakistan. Police is taking action against those who are circulating it through social media to instigate violence. Case FIR No 265/20 13 ULA(P) & 505 IPC stands registered in PS Budgam,” reads the tweet by Budgam police.

SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem told Greater Kashmir that in the fake tweet, Geelani had purportedly called for a strike tomorrow on Friday.

A police spokesperson quoted IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar requesting people to “carry out their normal activities in the holy month of Ramadan and need not to pay any heed to rumours on social media”.

