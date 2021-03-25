No study leave for teachers without competent authority's approval: Govt

The School Education Department Thursday ordered that the study leave would not be granted in favour of the teaching staff unless it is certified by the competent authority.

It said that the authority competent to grant the leave should acknowledge that the proposed course of study or training should be of definite advantage from the point of view of public interest.

The order has been in reference to the Rule 61(3) (i) of J&K Civil Service Leave Rules, 1979.

The government order said that 73 (1) and (2) of J&K Cvil Services Leave Rules, 1979, re-casted vide SRO-274 of 2013 dated May 30 of 2013 provides that the concerned administrative department should be competent to sanction the study leave under these rules within the J&K.

It said that the General Administration Department (GAD) on the recommendations of the concerned administrative department and with the consent of the Finance department should grant study leave under certain rules for purpose of study outside J&K within India.

“The study leave cases of the teaching staff of the department who intend to pursue higher studies outside J&K need to be referred to the Finance as well as GAD for their concurrence,” the order reads.

The GAD on December 18 of 2020 issued circular instructions with regard to the grant of study leave wherein it has been impressed to ensure that the study leave cases are forwarded to the GAD in advance.

“So that the same are decided within the stipulated time frame and no officer or official will be allowed to proceed on study leave without proper approval of the competent authority,” the order said.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department in its fresh order said that it had been observed that the teaching staff of the School Education Department proceed on study leave for pursuing higher studies in institutes within J&K and even outside J&K without obtaining prior approval of the administrative department.

“As a consequence of which these cases are placed before the authorities for approval on post facto basis,” the order reads.

It said that the HoDs simply forward the study leave or permission cases as received from the subordinate with several deficiencies and without specific recommendations which led to undue delay.

“The applicants seeking study leave for pursuing outside J&K or inside J&K should apply for these courses after intimating the department, directorate and the CEO,” the order reads.

The department has impressed upon all the HoDs under the administrative control of the School Education Department to fix the annual ceiling for allowing the teaching staff for pursuing higher studies within or outside J&K.

“The same should be shared with the administrative department so that academic standards do not suffer,” the order reads. It said that it should be ensured that no teaching staff be allowed to pursue higher studies without obtaining prior approval of the competent authority.

“Study leave or permission cases should be referred to the administrative department in advance strictly in consonance with J&K Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979, amended from time-to-time and circular instructions issued by the GAD and the Finance department,” it reads.

The order said that the study leave or permission cases should be submitted with specific remarks and recommendations as per the circulars issued by the GAD from time to time.

“The application should be sent atleast two months before the start of the course in case where approval from Finance and GAD is required to avoid any complication,” the order reads.

Already, the GAD in August 2018 directed the administrative secretaries that henceforth the study leave cases as per the checklist be submitted to the GAD for their concurrence.

The GAD had stated that the study leave cases submitted by various administrative departments to it for the approval of the competent authority were incomplete and did not indicate as to whether the officer or official concerned had proceeded on a study leave.

“It is not clear whether the conditions attendant to grant of study leave including those prescribed by the Finance department have been duly satisfied,” the order had stated.

The GAD had also observed that even in certain cases it was found that the administrative departments permit the officers or officials to proceed on study leave without the prior approval of the competent authority.

“This is not only in violation of Study Leave Rules but is setting up an unnecessary trend which needs to be stopped,” the order reads.