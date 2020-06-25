No uniformity in tenure of VCs of J&K Universities

The J&K government has not ensured any uniformity in the tenure of the Vice Chancellors (VCs) of different Universities of Jammu and Kashmir.

The tenure of the VCs was changed after the government made amendments in the Acts of nine Universities functioning in J&K.

The amendments were made in the wake of the implementation of J&K Re-organization-adaptation of state laws order-2020, which was issued by Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

As per the amendments, while the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) replaced the Governor and Chief Minister as Chancellor of the Universities, the government reduced the tenure of the VCs from five years to three years.

As per the amendments, the tenure of VC of Cluster Universities of Jammu and Srinagar was reduced from five years to three years.

But, there has been no changes made in the five-year tenure of the VC of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri.

In the past, a VC was appointed for a period of three years, but the then PDP-led coalition government passed increased the tenure of the VC for five years. It was, however, again reduced to three years under the Re-Organization Act.

“The government has created confusion by reducing tenure of Vice Chancellors in some Universities. There should be uniformity in the tenure,” an official said.

In case of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, the five-year tenure of the VC has been left unchanged while the tenure of the VC of Kashmir University (KU) and Jammu University (JU) has been reduced from five years to three years.

There has also been no change in the five-year tenure of the VC Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU).

However, as per the amendments made in J&K Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Act, the government has reduced the age bar from 70 to 65 years of the VC.

“Vice-Chancellor shall hold office for a term of three years with an extension of another two years after evaluation of performance by the Chancellor in the manner as he deems fit or until he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier,” reads the content of the government gazette.

Earlier, the VC was allowed to hold the office for five years of till he would attain the age of 70 years.

Advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma said most of the Universities throughout the country were following three-year tenure policy for the VCs.

“We have also followed the same pattern. If any University has been left out, we will examine the issue,” Sharma said.