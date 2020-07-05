Nodal officers, facilitation centres designated for PMSSS aspirants in Srinagar

Srinagar district administration has appointed nodal officers to facilitate students for Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) for admission in professional courses including Medical and Engineering the registration for which shall start from July 6.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that one nodal officer each has been appointed in all 7 tehsils of district for facilitating hassle-free income certificates, verification and other required documents. Meanwhile, facilitation centers have been designated in High and Higher Secondary Schools.

The nodal officers include Manzoor Ahmed Mir (9419068011 and email tehsildar-pchowk@jk.gov.in) for Panthachowk tehsil, Mohammad Yaseen (9419538647, tehsildar-chanapora@jk.gov.in) for tehsil Chanapora, Sheikh Showkat (9622449422, tehsildar-eidgah@jk.gov.in) for tehsil Eidgah, Firdaus Khan (9419066632, tehsildar-shalteng@jk.gov.in) for tehsil Shalteng, Asrat Shafi (6005267997, tehsildar-south@jk.gov.in) for tehsil South, Manzoor Ahmed (7006484039, tehsildar-north@jk.gov.in) for tehsil North, and Shafqat Ahmed (9149452674, tehsildar-khanyar@jk.gov.in) for tehsil Khanyar. Meanwhile, Tehsildars have deputed dedicated teams for facilitating the students.

The AICTE facilitation centers have been established at various schools where students can approach for applications. These include GHSS Kothibagh, GHSS Rajbagh, GHSS Amirakadal, GHSS Khanyar, GHSS Nowhatta, GHSS Sonwar, GHSS Zadibal, GHSS Chanapora, GHSS Nawakadal, GHSS Nishat, GHSS Soura, GHSS Rainawari, GHSS Gund Hassibhat, BHSS Jawahar Nagar, BHSS Mujgund, BHSS Hazratbal, BHSS Teilbal, BHSS Palpora, BHSS Shalimar, BHSS Batmaloo, BHSS Nawakadal, BHSS Zainakote, BHSS Zadibal, HSS Khonmoh, SP Higher Secondary School, and MY Higher Secondary School.

These also include BHS Soura, BHS Bakshipora, BHS Balhama, BHS Braine, BHS Dhara, BHS Natipora, BHS Panthachowk, BHS Rangteng, BHS Shalkhad, BHS Sonwar, BHS Batpora, BHS Khimber, GHS Balhama, GHS Harwan, GHS Reiteng, and HS Fatehkadal.

In case of any complaints or issues faced at Tehsil offices or facilitation centers the students have been advised to contact the District Call Center at 6006333308 or helpline numbers of AICTE or the online grievance redressal link.

More than 2000 students have been shortlisted as eligible for the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme for admissions in professional colleges while total vacancies earmarked for J&K are 5000 for which notification has been issued by the AICTE.

The Higher Education department has also notified eligibility conditions which inter alia contains that candidates having domicile of Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir must have passed the 12th class examination from JKBOSE or CBSE affiliated schools located in J&K in the academic year 2018-19 or 2019-20 only, and having family income of Rs. 8.00 Lakh or less per annum. Candidate must apply online and register themselves on the portal of AICTE on or before the last date. Common merit list has been been prepared for the candidates who have passed the HSC (10+2) examination in the academic year 2018-19 and 2019-20 for district Srinagar.