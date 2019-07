A delegation of nominated councilors of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) of Leh and Kargil met Governor Satya Pal Malik, here at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Led by MLC Vikram Randhawa, the delegation requested the Governor to restore voting rights of nominated councilors, reservation of one post of the executive councilor for women and a degree college for Chiktan block in Kargil district.

The Governor assured the delegation that due consideration will be given to the demands.