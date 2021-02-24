Non-availability of hostel facility; CUK students protest in Ganderbal

The students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Ganderbal on Wednesday held a protest demonstration against the non availability of hostel facility to them. Dozens of the CUK students from various departments assembled in the premises of the Green Campus here and staged a protest demonstration against the non availability of hostel facility to them.

The protesting students said that as the varsity reopened from February 15 for academic activities however the authorities have not provided any hostel facility to the students so far.

“ our university reopened on February 15 , however surprisingly the hostel facility to the students is yet to be provided causing inconvenience to the students coming to CUK “ Nadia Rashid, a student said.

The students said that their hostel has been allotted to some protective political leaders and the authorities have not made any arrangements for the accommodation of the students studying at the central University of Kashmir.

“There are students who belong to different far off areas and can’t afford to reach the University or back home in a day, adding that the central University of Kashmir authorities should provide us with the accommodation or ask us to go for online classes mode” the students said.

Registrar CUK Prof. Afzal Zargar admitted that there is some issue with the hostel facility for the students, adding that they have taken up the matter with the district administration for early resolve.

He said that hopefully in few days the students will be provided with the hostel facility.