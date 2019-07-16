Non-implementation of ACP demoralised engineers: Shah Faesal

Reacting to a daylong mass casual leave by graduate engineers, President Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Shah Faesal, claimed that the non-implementation of Assured Career Progression (ACP) has demoralised them.

Expressing solidarity with the engineers, Faesal said, “It is shocking to look at the level of stagnation in the engineering sector and no serious effort has been made to address their career related issues.”

“It is a tragedy that even Chief Engineers are working in the pay scale of AEEs and the OPG promotion syndrome has destroyed the cadre completely. After 30 years of service, officers are retiring with the same pension that their fellow employees with one third of their service,” he said.

Lamenting the ACP scheme approved by the government, the JKPM President said, “Even after years of hard work, the scheme has not been implemented so far.”

PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Supporting the strike by engineers, former Member Legislative Assembly and Peoples Democratic Party Chief Spokesperson, Rafi Ahmad Mir, urged the Governor’s administration to address their demands.

He said, “Engineering is the backbone of a developing state and ensuring the well being of our engineers is imperative.”

“Engineers are genuinely irked and need their demands to be redressed immediately. They should get the benefits at par with their counterparts,” he said.

“A huge gap has been created between their regularisation, career progression and expansion of their cadre, their strike is a wakeup call and needs to be addressed by the Governor administration,” Mir said. (KNS)

DEMOCRATIC PARTY NATIONALIST

Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) President and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir, said that the daylong strike by engineers was justified and requires early measures. “The daylong mass leave is an awakening for the government. Our engineers, who are the only people actually behind the development process, need to be helped and their demands need to be addressed,” he said.