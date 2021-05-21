Non-local, 33, among 27 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll 3,449

A 33-year-old non-local was among 27 persons who succumbed to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, taking the overall toll 3,449, officials said on Friday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that nineteen of the fresh deaths were reported from Jammu division, mainly at GMC Jammu, while eight persons succumbed to the virus across various Kashmir hospitals.

Among others, the officials told GNS that a 70-year-old man from Habak Zakura Srinagar died, eight days after he was admitted to SKIMS Soura.

They said a 50-year-old woman from Sopore Baramulla died four days she was admitted to the tertiary care hospital.

Shiv Sena Hindustan’s provisional president, from Chadoora Budgam, at present Lal Mandi Srinagar, also died at SMHS hospital here, a fortnight after he was admitted there with COVID-19, officials said.

Among the fresh victims was also a young 33-year-old man from Bhagalpur Bihar, presently at Sonawar Srinagar, who died at SMHS hospital, a week after he was admitted there, officials said.

A 59-year-old woman from Tral Pulwama died a day after she was a admitted to SKIMS Bemina, they said.

They further informed, an 86-year-old woman from Nawabazar Srinagar also died a day after she was admitted to the hospital.

Two deaths were reported at GMC Anantnag, officials added.