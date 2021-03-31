Non-local labourer tests positive for COVID-19 in Lolab

A non-local labourer Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 in Sogam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district following which he was immediately isolated.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din told Greater Kashmir that the authorities concerned had been asked to collect samples of all his colleagues and of those families where he had been on work.

He said that the concerned authorities had been directed to prepare a list of non-local labourers residing in Kupwara district to prioritise their sampling immediately.