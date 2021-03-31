Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 1:34 AM

Non-local labourer tests positive for COVID-19 in Lolab

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 1:34 AM
File Pic: Aman Farooq/Gk

A non-local labourer Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 in Sogam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district following which he was immediately isolated.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din told Greater Kashmir that the authorities concerned had been asked to collect samples of all his colleagues and of those families where he had been on work.

Trending News
File Photo

New school timings from today

Army helicopter makes emergency landing in Ramban

File photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Execution Of Non-Tendered Work|ACB files charge-sheet against ex-PWD engineer

He said that the concerned authorities had been directed to prepare a list of non-local labourers residing in Kupwara district to prioritise their sampling immediately.

Related News