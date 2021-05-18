Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar﻿,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 11:23 AM

Non-local's body found on roadside in north Kashmir's Pattan

Police is also investigating whether the person died due to accident, an official said.
Representational Image

Body of a non- local was found on a roadside in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported the body was spotted by some passersby and they accordingly informed the police.

Later a police team reached the spot and retrieved the body, a police official said.

He said that forensic team has been been called and further investigation is underway.

Police is also trying to establish his identity, the official said.

He further said that police is also investigating whether the person died due to accident.

